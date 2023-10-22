1965 FIAT 1500 COUPÉ GHIA GT

Every now and then, I happen across a beguiling car with which I am wholly unfamiliar: Ghia GT.

Ghia was the coachworks company who had done assignments with numerous other manufacturers, including Ferrari. They put this 2-door fastback coupe over a Fiat 1500 with a straight-four engine, 67-83 hp — so not very fast — as one observer wryly stated, “good for stylish gelato runs”

800 were made, just 35 were sent to the US. They don’t come up for sale very often so it is hard to put a price on them; this one went for 71k Euros in 2019.

Regardless, I came across this one at Classic Driver and could not help but notice this little 2 door coupe has something special going on…



Source: Classic Driver

