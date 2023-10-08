The new Kia EV9, the top of the company’s line, was a warning shot across the bow of Rivian, Lucid, Hummer and other pricey. high-end trucks. The flagship, three-row, all-electric SUV will be priced at a shockingly reasonable $54,900.
Kia, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hyundai, says the EV9 will be “a wake-up call to the industry.”
300 mile range
RWD: 215hp/258 lb-ft torque
AWD: 379 hp/516 lb-ft torque
24 min fast charging time (10-80%)
0-60 in in 5 seconds (dual Motor)
7 seats
7.8in ground clearance
Dual 12.3-inch screens w/5-inch screen (HVAC controls)
10 yr / 100k mile warranty
Some folks are wondering if the new Kia EV9 will eat into Rivian R1S sales? I suspect this vehicle is aimed at a different class of buyers. Oncve EV SUVs start to penetrate middle-class truck buyers, it will truly be a milestone for the automotive industry. We have been hearing about the beginning of the end for ICE vehicles for nearly a decade; this could be the product segment that finally does it.
The 2024 Kia EV9 is begins shipping in the US later this year.
