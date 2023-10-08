The new Kia EV9, the top of the company’s line, was a warning shot across the bow of Rivian, Lucid, Hummer and other pricey. high-end trucks. The flagship, three-row, all-electric SUV will be priced at a shockingly reasonable $54,900.

Kia, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hyundai, says the EV9 will be “a wake-up call to the industry.”

To be fair, that price buys you only a 215 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque, light, rear-wheel drive truck. If you want all-wheel drive, you need the dual motor 379 hp/516 lb-ft torque powertrain — which is of course more expensive. Still, a 3-row full-size EV for ~$55k is an attractive price. Kia’s comparable ICE SUV is the 2024 Kia Telluride at ~$40k; your TCO depends on how many miles you drive but it’s not very long before your gasoline costs bring the two vehicles’ cost inline. Here are the specs:

300 mile range

RWD: 215hp/258 lb-ft torque

AWD: 379 hp/516 lb-ft torque

24 min fast charging time (10-80%)

0-60 in in 5 seconds (dual Motor)

7 seats

7.8in ground clearance

Dual 12.3-inch screens w/5-inch screen (HVAC controls)

10 yr / 100k mile warranty

Some folks are wondering if the new Kia EV9 will eat into Rivian R1S sales? I suspect this vehicle is aimed at a different class of buyers. Oncve EV SUVs start to penetrate middle-class truck buyers, it will truly be a milestone for the automotive industry. We have been hearing about the beginning of the end for ICE vehicles for nearly a decade; this could be the product segment that finally does it.

The 2024 Kia EV9 is begins shipping in the US later this year.



Source: Kia,



Source: Electrek, Car and Driver, The Verge