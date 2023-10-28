MiB: Michael Carmen, Co-Head, Private Investments, Wellington Management

This week, we speak with Michael Carmen, co-head of private investments at Wellington Management Co. LLP, which has more than $1 trillion in assets under management. Carmen, who manages the diversified late-stage growth equity business, previously managed institutional portfolios in the multi-cap growth style. He has written papers on topics concerning investment trends in late-stage growth and small-cap equity portfolios and is a chartered financial analyst. Wellington has been around for nearly a century and manages $1.4 trillion in client assets. Carmen and his colleagues manage $8.0 billion in 166 diversified investments.

Wellington has been expanding into private investments to take advantage of their research and investing expertise, and to find greater diversification and steady returns.

Carmen discusses how his background in public small-cap stocks led to his work on the private side. A lot of the analytics used in small cap can be applied to late-stage growth equity. We also discuss why companies have been staying private for longer — Sarbanes-Oxley is part of it, but it’s much more than SarBox alone.

Michael Carmen Current Reading

The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides



The Human Stain: American Trilogy by Philip Roth



The Color of Water: A Black Man’s Tribute to His White Mother by James McBride

