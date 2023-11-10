10 Friday AM Reads

My end-of-week morning
train WFH reads:
• What the US got right that Europe did not: America’s post-pandemic recovery has left Europe in the dust. (Financial Times)
• The Land Where Inflation Is Good News: Food and energy price increases triggered by the pandemic and the Ukraine war are helping end the long, bleak era of Japanification. (Wall Street Journal)
• The Real Reason So Many Asset Managers Are Struggling in China: The world’s second-biggest economy has its own rules of engagement. “You’re not going to change them. You have to accept what they are and find ways to adapt your business.” (Institutional Investor)
• Six Months Ago NPR Left Twitter. The Effects Have Been Negligible: The numbers confirm what many of us have long suspected — that Twitter wasn’t worth the effort, at least in terms of traffic (Nieman Reports) see also Twitter Was for News: Elon Musk keeps finding inventive ways to ruin the one thing his social network was great for. (Slate)
• OpenAI Is A Lot More Vulnerable Than You Think: All the press, money, and awards in the world won’t prevent OpenAI from the cold reality of competition. (Big Technology)
• The $2 Million Coal Mine That Might Hold a $37 Billion Treasure: Wyoming discovery could be America’s first new source of rare-earth elements since 1952. (Wall Street Journal)
• Electric Planes, Once a Fantasy, Start to Take to the Skies: How a small plane’s 16-day trip from Vermont to Florida might foreshadow a new era of battery-powered air travel long considered implausible. (New York Times)
• Dietary guidelines may soon warn against ultraprocessed foods: The guidelines could change the way Americans view nutrition by focusing on how their food is made and what happens to it before they bring it home. (Washington Post)
• The unmasking of the narcissistic, conspiracy-spreading baby-boomer rock star: “These days they’re just peddling nostalgia,” this person said, “along with the crazy stuff.” (Los Angeles Times) see also Why We Idolize Assholes: The asshole is the archetype of our time. That’s not a coincidence. (Fatherly)
• Danny DeVito Has Never Heard the Term “Short King” A long conversation with the legend about returning to the stage, being in a grandpa chat with Bruce Springsteen, and working with Arnold Schwarzenegger again. (GQ)
Is this bond bear market really worse than the 1970s?
Source: FT ALphaville
