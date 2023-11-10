MiB: The Nobel Laureates

I was recently asked how many Masters in Business guests have won a Nobel Prize. The list appears to be mostly (but not exclusively) behavioral finance types; here is the short-list of laurates, plus a few related columns of Nobel Winners:
Danny Kahneman on Noise (May 15, 2021)
Paul Krugman on Zombie Ideas (February 15, 2020)
Gene Fama (with David Booth) on Efficient Markets (November 9, 2019)
Michael Spence, on the Dynamics of Information Signaling (October 26, 2019)
Robert Shiller on Narratives (October 5, 2019)
Richard Thaler (and Behavioral Economists) Get Their Due (October 9, 2017)
Bill Sharpe on Pricing and Risk (June 3, 2017)
Danny Kahneman on Heuristics, Biases & Cognition (August 6, 2016)
Richard Thaler, Father of Behavioral Investing (June 13, 2015)
Robert Shiller on Not Knowing the Future (November 24, 2014)
Paul Krugman on Trade (October 25, 2014)
And a few columns on the topic:
What If EVERYTHING Is Narrative? (June 21, 2021)
Tversky and Kahneman Changed How We Think (December 5, 2016)
How Shiller helped Fama win the Nobel (October 26, 2013)
Plus, I have to include the discussion of Amos Tevarsky and Danny Kahnemann:
Michael Lewis on The Undoing Project (December 10, 2016)