10 Monday AM Reads

• The Stunning Resilience of Emerging Markets: Contrary to many analysts’ expectations, emerging markets have not spiraled into a debt crisis. This can be partly attributed to central banks’ decision to reject populist policy proposals in favor of a modern iteration of macroeconomic orthodoxy. (Project Syndicate)

• Far from war in Gaza, Hamas chief oversees vast financial network: Ismail Haniyeh, chairman of the militant group’s political bureau, lives in Qatar and controls assets across the Middle East now under U.S. scrutiny (Washington Post)

• Crisis at Marvel: Jonathan Majors Back-Up Plans, ‘The Marvels’ Reshoots, Reviving Original Avengers and More Issues Revealed: This is all an unprecedented turn of fortune for a company that has enjoyed a nearly uninterrupted string of hits ever since it started independently producing its movies with 2008’s “Iron Man.” That wildly profitable run culminated in the $2.8 billion success of 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame,” a high-water mark for the studio that has earned nearly $30 billion over 32 films. (Variety)

• Why is it so hard to work out how much money Taylor Swift is making? Turns out everyone likes a gold rush, gold rush. (Financial Times)

• The Anti-Woke Campaigns Are Failing: While fewer ESG proposals were passed overall during the proxy season, support for the anti-ESG ones that went to a shareholder vote was non-existent. (Institutional Investor)

• America’s shoplifting problem, explained by retail workers and thieves: Retailers would rather complain about shoplifting than invest in fighting it. (Vox)

• Three Paths Toward the Meaning of Life: “Who in the world am I?” asks Alice in Wonderland. It turns out that business school has a useful theory to help you answer that. (The Atlantic)

• Al-Aqsa Storm Heralds the Rise of Non-state Special Operations: What Israel missed is the growing democratization of technology, which is rapidly providing new and dangerous capabilities to non-state actors. Stephen Biddle, in his book Nonstate Warfare, argues that this is allowing violent non-state actors to achieve military capabilities that had previously been reserved for states. When carefully integrated into hybrid military-terror campaigns, these can challenge states that insist on maintaining dated misperceptions of their foes. Our research finds non-state actors are increasingly developing special operations capabilities, which are creating strategic and political effects beyond their tactical use. (War on the Rocks)

• 94% of college football coaches say Michigan crossed a line. What else do they say about sign-stealing? The story that college football fans can’t seem to get enough of is one that coaches all around the country can’t stop talking about either. What happens next for Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, as the NCAA investigates its signal-stealing operation and alleged in-person scouting led by suspended analyst Connor Stalions, is a topic of endless fascination among stunned coaches in the industry. (The Athletic)

• For Julia Louis-Dreyfus, It’s So Funny It’s Sad: The comedian, famous for ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Veep,’ knows that laughter really is the best medicine. (Wall Street Journal)