Source: Chartr

We talked about this 2 weeks ago, but the nation missed a fantastic opportunity to refinance all of the outstanding US debt at much lower levels.

Every corporate debt issuer and homeowner in America refinanced at lower rates — except for Uncle Sam.

If you were in Congress from 2015-2021, you are the reason why HALF of the projected federal debt will soon be interest payments.

