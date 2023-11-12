10 Sunday Reads

Avert your eyes! My Sunday morning look at incompetency, corruption and policy failures:

• A guide to the friends and patrons of Clarence and Ginni Thomas: These are the associates of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife, Ginni, who have given gifts, made payments or otherwise supported the couple based on recent reporting from various news outlets. (Washington Post)

• Befouling the Final Frontier: As humanity rushes back to space, we seem to be repeating some of the mistakes we’ve made on Earth. (New York Times)

• AI fake nudes are booming. It’s ruining real teens’ lives. Artificial intelligence makes it frighteningly easy to transform ordinary pictures into realistic nudes, triggering a surge of fake images of women and teens. (Washington Post).

• A Possible Winner From WeWork’s Troubles? Adam Neumann: The former CEO could leave with a last slug of money, a knock-on effect of the generous terms big investors lavished on tech company founders. (Wall Street Journal)

• Millennials aren’t having kids. Here are the reasons why. We found some answers when looking into a different mystery: what’s going on with only children? (Washington Post)

• How to Hijack a Quarter of a Million Dollars in Rare Japanese Kit Kats: The long, strange criminal trail of one stolen load of valuable sweets. (New York Times)

• Twitter Gave Us an Indispensable Real-Time News Platform. X Took It Away. The Arab Spring cemented Twitter’s indispensable role in fast-moving international stories. Elon Musk has destroyed that and given us something useless — and dangerous. (Politico)

• Why Banks Are Suddenly Closing Down Customer Accounts: Surprised individuals and small-business owners can’t pay rent or make payroll, and no one ever explains what they did wrong. (New York Times)

• America’s Most Dangerous Anti-Jewish Propagandist: Making sense of anti-Semitism today requires examining Henry Ford’s outsize part in its origins. (The Atlantic)

• Trump and allies plot revenge, Justice Department control in a second term: Advisers have also discussed deploying the military to quell potential unrest on Inauguration Day. Critics have called the ideas under consideration dangerous and unconstitutional. (Washington Post)