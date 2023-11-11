MiB: Linda Gibson, CEO, PGIM Quantitative Solutions

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week, we speak with Linda Gibson, who is CEO of PGIM‘s Quantitative Solutions, a pioneer in quant investing managing $119 billion in assets. Gibson holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Bates College and a law degree from Boston College and is a graduate of the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School. PGIM is one of the world’s largest asset managers, running $1.27 trillion in client assets.

She discusses how she began her career as a mutual fund attorney, learning the 40 Act (Investment Company Act of 1940 Definition) and learned the entire mutual fund industry from the bottom up. She traveled globally seeking regulatory approval from Germany, Switzerland, UK, and Luxembourg.

After her firm was acquired by Old Mutual, a giant South African bank, she was directed to wind down her business unit. She did such a good job, that she was offered the General Counsel role. The new role took her from New York and Boston to London, South Africa, and Tokyo on a regular basis.

Gibson explains what it is like managing a group of brilliant quants who tend to be somewhat quirky. Being able to explain the strategies, risks and potential upside is the key to that success.

Linda Gibson Favorite Books

No Bullsh!t Leadership by Martin G. Moore



Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity by Peter Attia



The Rain Barrel Effect: How a 6,000 Year Old Answer Holds the Secret to Finally Getting Well, Losing Weight & Feeling Alive Again! by Stephen Cabral



Memoirs of a Geisha by Arthur Golden



The Modern Text-Book of Astrology by Margaret Hone



The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles



Beneath a Scarlet Sky by Mark Sullivan

