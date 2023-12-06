ATM: Investing Skill vs. Luck 

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Investing Skill vs. Luck with Michael J. Mauboussin, Counterpoint Global (Dec 6, 2023)

Is it better to be lucky or good? How much of a role does luck pay in investing? And how can you tell the difference between chance and skill? In this episode of At the Money, I speak with Michael Mauboussin.

~~~

About Michael J. Mauboussin:

Michael Mauboussin is head of Consilient Research at Counterpoint Global, Morgan Stanley Investment Management. Previously, he was Director of Research at BlueMountain Capital, Head of Global Financial Strategies at Credit Suisse, and Chief Investment Strategist at Legg Mason Capital Management. He is the author of multiple books about investing, including The Success Equation: Untangling Skill and Luck in Business, Sports, and Investing.

For more info, see:

Morgan Stanley Bio

Personal website

LinkedIn

Twitter

~~~

Michael J. Mauboussin Authored Books

The Success Equation: Untangling Skill and Luck in Business, Sports, and Investing by Michael J. Mauboussin



Expectations Investing: Reading Stock Prices for Better Returns, Revised and Updated by Michael J. Mauboussin and Alfred Rappaport



Think Twice: Harnessing the Power of Counterintuition





More Than You Know: Finding Financial Wisdom in Unconventional Places



