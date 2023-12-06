ATM: Investing Skill vs. Luck 

Investing Skill vs. Luck with Michael J. Mauboussin, Counterpoint Global (Dec 6, 2023)
Is it better to be lucky or good? How much of a role does luck pay in investing? And how can you tell the difference between chance and skill? In this episode of At the Money, I speak with Michael Mauboussin.
About Michael J. Mauboussin:
Michael Mauboussin is head of Consilient Research at Counterpoint Global, Morgan Stanley Investment Management. Previously, he was Director of Research at BlueMountain Capital, Head of Global Financial Strategies at Credit Suisse, and Chief Investment Strategist at Legg Mason Capital Management. He is the author of multiple books about investing, including The Success Equation: Untangling Skill and Luck in Business, Sports, and Investing.
For more info, see:
Michael J. Mauboussin Authored Books
The Success Equation: Untangling Skill and Luck in Business, Sports, and Investing by Michael J. Mauboussin
Expectations Investing: Reading Stock Prices for Better Returns, Revised and Updated by Michael J. Mauboussin and Alfred Rappaport
Think Twice: Harnessing the Power of Counterintuition
More Than You Know: Finding Financial Wisdom in Unconventional Places