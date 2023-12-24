Billie Eilish may be only 22, but she sings like a chanteuse with decades of hard living behind her — a world-weary angel. Her version of this little tune gives it an entirely different read than the original Judy Garland take from Meet Me in St Louis.

I imagine this version has some studio exec suggesting she do an album of Christmas songs; but not only is it way too early in her career) for that, it’s a bit lightweight and ephemeral for her wonderful voice and phrasing; instead, she should do an album (or 16 discs) of the Great American Songbook. Imagine that sultry, emotive voice wrapped around Cole Porter, Jerome Kern, Gershwin, Irving Berlin, Rogers & Hart.

~~~

I had to share that wonderful song, as well as a little news: I am going to be taking a few weeks off to recharge. I have a new project in the works that I just want to kick back and think about for a while. Light posting ahead for the next few weeks.

Before I disappear for the holdiays, I wanted to say thank you to all of the Big Picture Readers; I appreciate your comments, emails, and tweets. Your kind words mean a lot to me, and I wish you all a very happy holiday and a healthy new year.

Happy Merry!

See also:

‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’: A Classic Christmas Song

By Martin Chilton

udiscovermusic, December 23, 2023