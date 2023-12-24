10 Sunday Reads

Avert your eyes! My Sunday morning look at incompetency, corruption, and policy failures:

• Epic Fail: How a corporate duopoly ruined skiing. Mountains are losing their culture as the same two companies take over lodge after lodge after lodge. Gone are live bands, independent outfitters, free lift-side parking, and secret smoke shacks. Skiing has fast become just another soulless, pre-packaged, mass commercial experience. (Slate)

• Burned Investors Ask ‘Where Were the Auditors?’ A Court Says ‘Who Cares?’ Judges request that SEC weigh in on case that could affect $17 billion industry. (Wall Street Journal)

• What Dermatologists Really Think About Those Anti-Aging Products: Cosmetics companies are trying to wow consumers with clinical-sounding ingredients. Actual scientists aren’t impressed. (Businessweek)

• Cash and luxury travel: how US utilities keep fossil fuels in new homes: Utilities give rewards to house builders to install and promote gas appliances in homes – and enlist celebrity chefs to extoll the fossil fuel. (The Guardian)

• The Fate of the West’s Water Rests on the Shoulders of This 27-Year-Old: Can J.B. Hamby find a way to convince California’s cities and farmers to cut a deal over the Colorado River? (Politico)

• Oligarchy and Democracy: Democratic institutions aren’t sufficient in themselves to keep the wealthy few from concentrating political power. (The American Interest)

• GOP voter-fraud crackdown overwhelmingly targets minorities, Democrats: Black and Hispanic people made up more than 75 percent of defendants and Democrats nearly 60 percent in a controversial push by Republicans to prosecute election cheating, according to a first-of-its-kind analysis by The Washington Post. (Washington Post)

• How Police Have Undermined the Promise of Body Cameras: Hundreds of millions in taxpayer dollars have been spent on what was sold as a revolution in transparency and accountability. Instead, police departments routinely refuse to release footage — even when officers kill. (ProPublica)

• The Colorado Ruling Changed My Mind: Don’t read the Colorado ruling, read the dissents. The strongest argument for throwing Trump off the ballot is the weakness of the counterarguments. (The Atlantic)

• When the New York Times lost its way: A journalism that starts out assuming it knows the answers can be far less valuable to the reader than a journalism that starts out with a humbling awareness that it knows nothing. (Economist)