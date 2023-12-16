MiB: Michael Rockefeller, Woodline Partners

This week, we speak with Michael Rockefeller, Co-Chief Investment Officer and co-founder of Woodline Partners. The firm launched in 2019 with around $2 billion in initial assets, and became one of the fastest-growing emerging funds over the past few years. They now manage $7 billion in assets. The hedge fund implements a market-neutral equity strategy, focused on generating “idiosyncratic alpha” and “avoiding systemic risk factors.” Previously, he worked as a Portfolio Manager at Citadel Global Equities and as an Analyst at Millennium Management.

We discuss why Woodline does not focus on Macro events, as they are market-neutral. They seek out the best and worst stocks in various sectors to run a long short portfolio.

A list of his favorite books is here;

Mike Rockefeller Books

Monkey Business: Swinging Through the Wall Street Jungle by John Rolfe and Peter Troob



Shoe Dog: A Memoir by the Creator of NIKE by Phil Knight



Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson

