MiB: Shomik Dutta, Overture Ventures

This week, we speak with Shomik Dutta, founder and managing partner at Overture, a venture capital firm focused on climate tech and sustainability startups. He is also co-founder and General Partner of Higher Ground Labs. He previously worked on both Obama presidential campaigns and served as a Special Assistant to the White House Counsel.

Dutta discusses why Climate Investing is a for-profit opportunity, and not as it is so often portrayed as “Woke Investing.” The 2023 COP results suggest that climate investing will be an enormous global opportunity.

He discusses why venture capital is an incredibly patient, long-term process that can help unlock gigantic markets. Overture invests in decarbonization & sequestration, green energy production, robotics, battery storage, materials science, computer memory, software, drones, sustainable farming, satellite imagery, autonomous rocket factory, home electrification and zero-emissions medium-duty electric trucks.

A list of his favorite books is here;

Shomik Dutta Current Reading

Ministry for the Future by Kim Stanley Robinson



The Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Warming by David Wallace-Wells



Books Barry mentioned

Windfall: The Booming Business of Global Warming by Mckenzie Funk

