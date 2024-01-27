10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

• Why Walmart pays its truck drivers 6 figures: Walmart’s stores are bare-bones — but their truckers’ pay stubs aren’t. (Freight Waves)

• How a Lucky Break Fueled Eli Lilly’s $600 Billion Weight-Loss Empire: The company’s new obesity shot, Zepbound, is expected to be the bestselling drug of all time. (Businessweek)

• Welcome to 2034: What the world could look like in ten years, according to nearly 300 experts: Picture a world with competing power centers, an unstable Russia stumbling into its post-Putin era, a nuclear-armed Iran emerging in the midst of an unruly nuclear age, and a United Nations incapable of carrying out its core functions—including convening the world’s countries to tackle problems, such as climate change, that no one state can solve and that pose a grave threat to global security and prosperity. (Atlantic Council)

• A Lamborghini-Style EV: BYD Goes Upmarket to Outmaneuver Tesla: Chinese automaker expands its electric-vehicle lineup to more than 20 models in its push overseas and into higher price brackets. (Wall Street Journal)

• The new architecture wars: Traditionalist and modernist architecture are both mass-produced, industrial and international. Is there an alternative? (Aeon)

• Hippy, capitalist, guru, grocer: the forgotten genius who changed British food: Nicholas Saunders was a counterculture pioneer with an endless stream of quixotic schemes and a yearning to spread knowledge – but his true legacy is a total remaking of the way Britain eats. (The Guardian)

• AI is starting to Rule the Battlefield: There is no going back, it could even help decide this war. (Phillip’s Newsletter)

• Crime in 2023: Murder Plummeted, Violent and Property Crime Likely Fell Nationally: These trends stand in sharp contrast with polling showing 3 in 4 Americans think crime rose this year. (Jeff-alytics)

• Inside the collapsing U.S. political-media-industrial-complex: The silver lining of terrible media coverage of the 2024 elections: “Traffic to political coverage on digital news sites is down compared to the 2020 and 2016 presidential primaries. Television ratings for the Iowa caucuses were terrible: CNN averaged 688K total viewers with 194K in the 25-54 demo sought by advertisers in the primetime hours of 8 to 11 pm, while MSNBC averaged 1.15 million total viewers, with 143K in the demo. Fox couldn’t crack 2.8 million viewers, with 402K in the demo. In 2020, Fox News drew 4.4 million viewers overall. (Semafor)

• How a Stanford professor helped lay the foundation for this 49ers era: Then, the light came on. Lynch remembered Burke Robinson, a lecturer at nearby Stanford who’d been his instructor in a spring 2014 course called “The Art and Science of Decision Making.” “I’m trying to think of how, and boom, I remember in Burke’s class on decision analysis, we did this deal on vision statements,” Lynch said. “I knew this is what we’ve got to do. Because that’s how you capture it all. (The Athletic)