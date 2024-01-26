MiB: Sarah Kirshbaum Levy, CEO Betterment

This week, we speak with Sarah Kirshbaum Levy, chief executive officer of Betterment, an independent digital investment adviser with $40 billion in assets under management. Before joining Betterment, Kirshbaum Levy was chief operating officer of Viacom Media Networks, where she oversaw global strategy, finance and operations. Previously, Levy served as COO at Nickelodeon, where she spearheaded Nickelodeon’s entry into new segments, including consumer products, resorts, Broadway and theme parks, and subscription video on demand.

She discusses how her carrer in media branding and marketing was a perfect background for an online digital asset manager.

Kirshbaum Levy also explains how the digital booms and busts that motivate incumbent players take place in every sector — including the digital wealth management space. Just as Amazon pushed Walmart into offering an online platform, she expects Betterment to push innovation that will force the incumbent players like Blackrock and Vanguard into keeping up with them from online to mobile to AI.

She wants Betterment to be the Millenial and Gen Z brand in wealth management the same way Schwab and Fidelity were to her parent’s generation.

A list of her favorite books is here

Sarah Kirschbaum Levy Books

All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr



Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver



Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson



Books Barry Mentioned

Loonshots by Safi Bahcall

