U.S. Technology Adoption, 1900-2021

A century of tech adoption in less than 30 seconds:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Blackrock:

“The key to harnessing mega forces and their potential is to first identify the catalysts that can supercharge them and how they interact with each other. Rapid adoption of technology can change the path of transitions. Markets can underappreciate the speed of transitions, creating investment opportunities. Conversely, exuberance over their potential can also cause temporary price spikes. AI has been turbocharged by the roll-out of ChatGPT and other consumer-friendly tools. We think markets are still assessing the potential effects as AI applications could disrupt entire industries and bring greater cybersecurity risks across the board.”