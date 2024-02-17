10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

• NFL Succession Crisis Forces Teams to Let Private Equity In: Once treated as heirlooms, pro football franchises are now billion-dollar businesses, and a new class of investors is circling. (Bloomberg)

• Boeing is a wake-up call: America’s businesses gambled that ‘greed is good.’ Now they’re losing that bet, big time. (Business Insider)

• Office Towers Reshaped US Skylines. Now Construction Cranes Are Vanishing. Few new buildings are going up, diminishing economic vitality Slowdown is particularly pronounced in Chicago, Manhattan. (Bloomberg)

• The World’s Most Important Industry Has a New Captain—and She’s Piloting It Into the 21st Century: Meet Marina Hadjipateras: Greek shipping heiress, successful venture capitalist, and the woman trying to transform the $14 trillion shipping industry. (Wired)

• Realtor Commissions Are Still a Hefty Part of Home Sales. Maybe Not for Long. Despite years of technology disruption, home commissions remain stuck near 6%. Now courts, consumers, and some brokers are fighting back. (Barron’s) see also Realtors Are in Crisis—and Home Buyers Could Be the Winners: A wave of lawsuits over fees paid to agents has put the giant trade association on the defense; ‘it got arrogant.’ (Wall Street Journal)

• What Happens When TikTok Is Your Marketing Department: The Pink Stuff, a home cleaning paste, went from total obscurity to viral sensation — and Walmart staple — thanks to one “cleanfluencer” and her legion of fans. (New York Times)

• Why You’ve Never Been In A Plane Crash: The United States leads the world in airline safety. That’s because of the way we assign blame when accidents do happen. (Asterisk)

• A journalist goes undercover to reveal the absurdity of the art scene: In ‘Get the Picture,’ journalist Bianca Bosker paints a portrait of people who talk ‘like they were trapped in dictionaries and being forced to chew their way out.’ (Washington Post)

• 200 cats, 200 dogs, one lab: the secrets of the pet food industry Pet food is a £120bn industry, with vast resources spent on working out how best to nourish and delight our beloved charges. But how do we know if we’re getting it right? (The Guardian)

• ‘Happy Days’ at 50: ‘The Fonz Bought Me a House’. In an interview, the surviving members of the original cast — Ron Howard, Donny Most, Anson Williams, Henry Winkler and Marion Ross — look back on the nostalgic hit, which premiered Jan. 15, 1974. (New York Times)