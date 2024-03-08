MiB: Sean Dobson, Amherst Holdings

This week, I speak with Sean Dobson, chairman, CEO and CIO of Amherst Holdings LLC. The firm manages $16.8 billion in assets focused on single-family rentals, mortgage-backed securities and commercial real estate. He currently serves as a governing trustee for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston and is a co-founder of CapCityKids.

Amherst was managing a variety of public and private label loans in the 2000s, including mortgage-backed securities (MBS). They created a proprietary technology platform to help them evaluate and maintain a suite of residential and commercial real estate investments.

Dobson advised the White House, senators, congressmen, the Federal Reserve Board and private investors during the global financial crisis, including their views on subprime mortgages, structured products, and derivatives.

The firm began opportunistically purchasing distressed mortgage products during the financial crisis when few other buyers were doing so. They also began purchasing single family homes as home prices collapsed, repairing and renting them. They now manage more than 100,000 residences in 32 markets across the U.S.

A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

