10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of coffee, grab a seat by the fire, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

• Are Yor Rich? Billionaires know they are. Low-wage workers are very well aware that they aren’t. But vast swaths of America’s “regular rich” don’t feel that way, and it’s keeping everybody down. (Bloomberg)

• Famously Obstinate, Bill Ackman Is Now Real-Life Famous. What Next? The hedge-funder who loves a public crusade — and taking charge — is on to a new stage of his career: online warrior. (New York Times)

• Return-to-Work Is a Bigger Trend in Smaller Cities: Multiple factors can make getting back in the office an easier sell outside of the largest urban areas. (Worth)

• The Homeowners Who Beat the National Association of Realtors: Six home sellers in Missouri successfully argued that the powerful real estate trade group’s rules on commissions forced them to pay inflated fees. (New York Times)

• An Influential Economics Forum Has a Troubling Surplus of Trolls: EJMR, an online discussion board for economists, is rife with misogyny and racism, revealing a very dark side of the profession. (Businessweek)

• The US doesn’t have universal health care — but these states (almost) do: Ten states have uninsured rates below 5 percent. What are they doing right? (Vox)

• People Hate the Idea of Car-Free Cities—Until They Live in One: Removing cars from urban areas means lower carbon emissions, less air pollution, and fewer road traffic accidents. So why are residents so resistant? (Wired)

• The principles of wearable etiquette: First adopters are ambassadors for the future. Glassholes need not apply. (The Verge)

• The War at Stanford: I didn’t know that college would be a factory of unreason. (The Atlantic)

• The oral history of ‘Palestinian Chicken,’ Larry David’s favorite episode of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’: The most Jewish episode of ‘Curb’ — and one of its most beloved — retold by the people who made it (Forward)