10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of coffee, grab a seat by the fire, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:
• Are Yor Rich? Billionaires know they are. Low-wage workers are very well aware that they aren’t. But vast swaths of America’s “regular rich” don’t feel that way, and it’s keeping everybody down. (Bloomberg)
• Famously Obstinate, Bill Ackman Is Now Real-Life Famous. What Next? The hedge-funder who loves a public crusade — and taking charge — is on to a new stage of his career: online warrior. (New York Times)
• Return-to-Work Is a Bigger Trend in Smaller Cities: Multiple factors can make getting back in the office an easier sell outside of the largest urban areas. (Worth)
• The Homeowners Who Beat the National Association of Realtors: Six home sellers in Missouri successfully argued that the powerful real estate trade group’s rules on commissions forced them to pay inflated fees. (New York Times)
• An Influential Economics Forum Has a Troubling Surplus of Trolls: EJMR, an online discussion board for economists, is rife with misogyny and racism, revealing a very dark side of the profession. (Businessweek)
• The US doesn’t have universal health care — but these states (almost) do: Ten states have uninsured rates below 5 percent. What are they doing right? (Vox)
• People Hate the Idea of Car-Free Cities—Until They Live in One: Removing cars from urban areas means lower carbon emissions, less air pollution, and fewer road traffic accidents. So why are residents so resistant? (Wired)
• The principles of wearable etiquette: First adopters are ambassadors for the future. Glassholes need not apply. (The Verge)
• The War at Stanford: I didn’t know that college would be a factory of unreason. (The Atlantic)
• The oral history of ‘Palestinian Chicken,’ Larry David’s favorite episode of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’: The most Jewish episode of ‘Curb’ — and one of its most beloved — retold by the people who made it (Forward)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business next week with Sir Angus Deaton, 2015 Nobel Laureate “for his analysis of consumption, poverty & welfare.” He was Knighted in 2016, and is a dual citizen of Great Britain and United States. His book “Deaths of Despair and the Future of Capitalism” (co-written with his wife Ann Case) was a NYT best-seller. His latest book is “Economics in America: an immigrant economist explores the land of inequality.”
U.S. offices are as empty as they’ve been in at least 40 years
Source: Semafor
Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.
~~~
To learn how these reads are assembled each day, please see this.