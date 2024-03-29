MiB: Angus Deaton on America’s Wealth & Inequality

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week, we speak with Sir Angus Deaton, who was awarded the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences in 2015. In 1976, he became a professor of econometrics at the University of Bristol and moved to Princeton as a professor of economics and international affairs in 1983. He is a senior scholar at the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, and an emeritus professor in 2016. He is the author of almost 200 papers and six books, including the NYT best seller, Deaths of Despair and the Future of Capitalism (with Anne Case). His latest book is Economics in America: An Immigrant Economist Explores the Land of Inequality.

He explains why he came to America 40 years ago as a British economist. At the time, the United States had become the center of economic thought and paid professors much more than the UK did.

We also discussed the minimum wage, health care here, and the impact of economic inequality on growth. Deaton cites data that states getting a 4-year college degree is the single most impactful factor on a wide range of subsequent outcomes: Not just employment and earnings but divorce rate, health outcomes, life expectancy, incarceration, and suicide rates.

Angus Deaton Authored Books

Economics in America: An Immigrant Economist Explores the Land of Inequality by Angus Deaton



Deaths of Despair and the Future of Capitalism by Anne Case and Angus Deaton



Angus Deaton Favorite Books

Myth and Measurement by David Card and Alan B. Krueger



Inspector Rebus Series by Ian Rankin



The Bankers’ New Clothes: What’s Wrong with Banking and What to Do about It by Anat Admati and Martin Hellwig



Burma Sahib by Paul Theroux

