MiB: Ed Hyman on Using Economic Data Opportunistically

This week, we speak with Ed Hyman, founder and chairman of Evercore ISI International Ltd. and vice chairman of Evercore Inc. He heads Evercore ISI’s economic research team. During his career, Hyman has been ranked as #1 in economics an unprecedented 43 consecutive times by Institutional Investor’s poll of investors.

He explains the genesis of the broad and deep industry surveys ISI performs; the results provide a real-time snapshot of the economy weeks or months before it shows up in the BLS or BEA data.

We discuss all of the various tightening cycles he was seen over his career, and why there is always some crisis occurring somewhere in the world.

A list of his favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

Ed Hyman’s favorite books

Trust by Hernan Diaz



Chip War: The Fight for the World’s Most Critical Technology by Chris Miller



Leadership: Six Studies in World Strategy by Henry Kissinger



Reminiscences of a Stock Operator by Edwin Lefèvre

