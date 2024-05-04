10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

• The Most Important Skill of the Future is Being ‘Indistractable’ How the difference between traction and distraction could transform your productivity. (Nir and Far)

• this is a teenager: In 1998, a researcher named Vincent Felitti published a paper that drastically changeed the way we think about these kids and childhood. The research will show that these childhood stressors and traumas – called Adverse Childhood Experiences – have a lifelong effect on our health, relationships, happiness, financial security, and pretty much everything else that we value. It will kickstart decades of research that shows that our childhood experiences shape our adulthood far more than we ever thought. (Pudding)

• There Are Plenty of Power Publicists. But Only One Works for Taylor Swift. From ‘1989’ through ‘The Tortured Poets Department,’ she has fiercely guarded Swift’s reputation: ‘The devil works hard, but Tree Paine works harder.’ (Wall Street Journal)

• Who Can Be Trusted for Retirement Advice? New Rules Strengthen Protections. More investment professionals will be required to act in their customers’ best interest when providing advice about their retirement money. (New York Times)

• The walls of Apple’s garden are tumbling down: Apple’s reckoning isn’t just the end of an era for the company — it’s a reflection of the smartphone’s fall from beloved gadget to commodity. (The Verge)

• The beginner’s illustrated guide to watching an F1 race: Everything you need to know to enjoy a Formula One race weekend. (Washington Post)

• Inside a Navy Submarine Navigating the Arctic: About 115 miles north of Alaska, a U.S. Navy submarine emerges from several feet of thick ice. The Navy’s 68 submarines could be anywhere at any time — patrolling the Arctic and the Persian Gulf, or near Russia, China or North Korea. Their missions are closely-held secrets, but a frigid training exercise offers a glimpse of military life deep undersea. A Times photojournalist embarked on a nuclear-powered attack sub to see how the Pentagon is training for a potential war below the frozen sea. (New York Times)

• Having a Plan for When Shit Hits the Fan: A Journey in Prepping: What disaster preparedness experts have to say about best-laid plans for worst-case scenarios. (Austin Chronicle)

• Arizona’s Split Reality: Ground zero for the rigged-election conspiracy, the border state could decide both the fate of the Senate and the presidency. (NY Mag)

• The Godfather of American Comedy: The funniest people on the planet think there’s no funnier person than Albert Brooks. (The Atlantic)