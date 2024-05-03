MiB: Joanne Bradford, Domain Money

She was previously president of Honey, where she orchestrated the company’s sale to PayPal Holdings Inc. for $4 billion. She has been named one of Ad Age’s 100 Most Influential Women in Advertising. She previously held executive leadership positions at Microsoft, Yahoo!, Pinterest, SoFi, Demand Media. BusinessWeek nd the San Francisco Chronicle.

She discusses how pivoted from selling advertisement for print media to tech, growing Microsoft’s MSN to a multi-billion dollar business. Her network of corporate executive women in b0oth technology and finance is legendary.

A list of his favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

Joanne Bradford Favorite Books

Financially Fearless: A Tech Mom’s Money Guide by Katy Song



Midnight Water: A Psychedelic Memoir by Katherine MacLean



Books Barry Mentioned

Burn Book: A Tech Love Story by Kara Swisher

