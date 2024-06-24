Jill on Money: The Big Picture with Barry Ritholtz

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On this episode of Jill on Money, Jill sits down with the blogfather himself, Barry Ritholtz! Find out how Barry got started in finance and what he finds most fascinating about the wealth management landscape.