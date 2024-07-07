10 Sunday Reads

• “The Bear” confronts Carmy’s nightmare: A boss who believes in creating excellence through pain: Bosses like Joel McHale’s NYC chef, who haunted Carmy and this show’s viewers since the start, are all too common. (Salon)

• Why GPS Is Under Attack: The Global Positioning System runs the modern world. But it is under daily attack. This year alone, researchers say, more than 60,000 commercial flights have been hit by bogus GPS signals, which can confuse pilots. The American GPS network that was once the gold standard is at risk of becoming a relic as Chinese, Russian and European systems modernize. Without GPS, much of modern life would falter. Delayed ambulances. Extended power cuts. No cellphone signals. Yet the U.S. has no civilian backup system. (New York Times)

• Your fridge isn’t built to last. Here’s why. Kitchen appliances are higher-tech — but they’re also higher maintenance. (Washington Post)

• A Bugatti car, a first lady and the fake stories aimed at Americans: A network of Russia-based websites masquerading as local American newspapers is pumping out fake stories as part of an AI-powered operation that is increasingly targeting the US election, a BBC investigation can reveal. A former Florida police officer who relocated to Moscow is one of the key figures behind it. (BBC)

• ‘Upflation’ Is the Latest Retail Trend Driving Up Prices for US Consumers: First there was ‘shrinkflation.’ Now, consumers are confronting ‘upflation’ as companies seek to turn around the $100 billion personal care and beauty market. (Bloomberg)

• Magnitsky case: How Switzerland failed to investigate Russian millions: An in-depth investigation by SWI swissinfo.ch looks at why and how millions in allegedly illicit money from a global Russian tax fraud case were not investigated in Switzerland. (Swiss Info)

• Pattern of Brain Damage Is Pervasive in Navy SEALs Who Died by Suicide: A military lab found distinctive damage from repeated blast exposure in every brain it tested, but Navy SEAL leaders were kept in the dark about the pattern. (New York Times)

• She took on a small Mississippi town’s police. Then they arrested her. How civil rights lawyer Jill Collen Jefferson convinced the Justice Department to investigate allegedly racist and abusive policing in tiny Lexington, Miss. (Washington Post)

• Something Has Gone Deeply Wrong at the Supreme Court: Jurists who preach fidelity to the Constitution are making decisions that flatly contradict our founding document’s text and ideals. (The Atlantic) see also Supreme Court guts federal agency power after Texas billionaire showers justice with gifts: Conservative business people have spent billions promoting and nurturing today’s Supreme Court majority, and the investment is paying off. (Houston Chronicle)

• RFK Jr.’s Family Doesn’t Want Him to Run. Even They May Not Know His Darkest Secrets. A shocking photograph. Blowback from a Trump meeting. Alleged sexual assault. The Kennedys have voiced support for Joe Biden, but certain aspects of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s character are only just now coming to light. (Vanity Fair)