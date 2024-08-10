10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

• The End of Spam: Robocalls and texts… your days are numbered: The industry blasting your phone with spam calls and texts is about to implode. The feds could throw a wrench into the opaque, sometimes sketchy, and incredibly lucrative lead-generator industry. (Sherwood)

• The Well-Off People Who Can’t Spend Money: Tightwads drag around a phantom limb of poverty, no matter what their bank account says. (The Atlantic)

• The Business of Selling Out Is Warping the Music Industry: The age of streaming has created huge incentives for publishers to exploit music copyrights. From Whitney Houston slot machines to Bing Crosby beer, here’s how stars’ work and likenesses are being resuscitated. (Businessweek)

• The Benefits of Ozempic Are Multiplying: There’s mounting evidence that GLP-1 drugs have health benefits beyond diabetes and weight loss, for conditions ranging from addiction to Parkinson’s—and scientists are evolving theories of why. (Wired)

• Inside the powerful Peter Thiel network that anointed JD Vance: A small influential network of right-wing techies orchestrated Vance’s rise in Silicon Valley — and then the GOP. Now the industry stands to gain if he wins the White House. (Washington Post)

• The ‘big four’ of health: What I learned at America’s most advanced doctor’s office: Even in a world of genetic screening and rapid blood tests, the best things you can do to live longer are pretty much the same. (Mashable)

• Why America fell behind in drones, and how to catch up again: Like much of our electronics, the majority of drones deployed in the United States are made in China. It’s a bigger hole in our industrial base than you might think. Drones operate behind the scenes of every American industry — they inspect our civil infrastructure and electric grid, shoot movies, conduct land surveys, detect diseases in crops, prospect for minerals, locate gas leaks, and create 3D models.(Noahpinion)

• Why You Should Be Taking a Hard Look at Your Investments Right Now: After big gains in stocks and mediocre returns for bonds, investors are taking on undue risk if they don’t rebalance their holdings, our columnist says. (New York Times)

• I’m an oncologist. Here’s what I do to reduce my own cancer risk. A recent study estimated that 40 percent of new cancer diagnoses in U.S. adults were due to modifiable factors such as diet and lifestyle. (Washington Post) see also Stress is hard to avoid. Here are 3 ways to reduce its negative effects. By disrupting the narrative, looking within and finding time for the positive, we can create a balanced life. (Washington Post)

• Nerds and geeks are taking over the Paris Olympics: Geeks find an obsessive interest that most others don’t share, then pursue it intelligently. That’s why they’re having so much success at the Summer Games. (Washington Post)