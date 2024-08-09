MiB: Meir Statman on the Intersection of Finance & Life

This week, we speak with Meir Statman, the Glenn Klimek Professor of Finance at Santa Clara University. Named one of the 25 most influential people by Investment Advisor, his breakthrough book, “What Investors Really Want,” changed how we view investor motivations. Statman is a member of the advisory board of the Journal of Portfolio Management, the Journal of Wealth Management, the Journal of Retirement, the Journal of Investment Consulting and the Journal of Behavioral and Experimental Finance. His new book is “A Wealth of Well-Being: A Holistic Approach to Behavioral Finance.”

We discuss the data on “social capital,” the correlation between the time people spend with friends and families versus the time they spend working, and its impact on overall happiness and life satisfaction. Statman believes Financial Advisers should also serve their clients as “Well-Being Advisers.” (PDF)

He agrees with Nobel Laureate Angus Deaton that a college degree may be the single most important dividing line in terms of lifetime wealth, happiness, well-being, and health.

A list of his favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

Meir Statman’s Favorite Books

Meir Statman’s Authored Books