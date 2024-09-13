MiB: David Rubenstein, The Carlyle Group

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week, we speak with David Rubenstein, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of The Carlyle Group, which manages over $426 billion is private equity, credit and venture funds.

Prior to forming the firm in 1987, David practiced law and served as Deputy Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy, as well as Chief Counsel to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Constitutional Amendments. He hosts a handful of shows and podcasts, including PBS’s History with David Rubenstein, Bloomberg Wealth with David Rubenstein, and Peer-to-Peer Conversations on Bloomberg TV. He has also written numerous best-selling books –his new book published this week is “The Highest Calling: Conversations on the American Presidency.”

His most recent venture, supporting his hometown as the Chairman, CEO, and principal owner of Major League Baseball’s Baltimore Orioles.

He currently serves as Chairman of the Board at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the Economic Club of Washington, and the University of Chicago among others. His philanthropic endeavors stretch across a number of institutions including the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, Johns Hopkins Medicine, the Brookings Institution, and the National Constitution Center.

A list of his favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

