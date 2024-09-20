MiB: Victor Khosla, Strategic Value Partners

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week, we speak with Victor Khosla, Founder and CIO of Strategic Value Partners. Before establishing SVP in 2001, Victor served as President of Cerberus Capital. In the 1990s, he built and managed the distressed credit desk at both Citi and Merrill Lynch, establishing two of the top proprietary trading businesses.

SVP has grown 5x in size over the past 10 years, now manages over $18B in AUM with 200 employees. Since inception, the firm has invested over $48 billion.

We discuss the state of investing, ‘trading’ planes, and what it takes to build a leading global private credit firm.

A list of his favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Monday.

