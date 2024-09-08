10 Sunday Reads

My Sunday morning look at incompetency, corruption and policy failures:

• Eleven Predictions: Here’s What AI Does Next: Are you ready? Is anybody ready? (Honest Broker)

• Why the art of collecting has lost its lustre: From vintage cars to watches and paintings — the amateur connoisseur driven by a passion for their pastime has been replaced by those looking for an investment opportunity. lustre (Financial Times)

• Crypto is the new Trump family business. Ethics watchdogs have concerns. The former president’s eldest sons are gearing up to launch a new cryptocurrency venture. (Politico)

• Why do Miami’s mega-rich drop millions to live here? Step inside the Billionaire Bunker: Miami’s richest celebrities have found their hideaway. It’s on an island in Biscayne Bay, guarded by its own police force and led by its own mayor. Beyond the entrance gate, you’ll find more than 30 mansions, a golf course, a country club. But there’s no welcome sign for you. New neighbors Ivanka Trump, Tom Brady and Jeff Bezos are leading the renaissance of “Billionaire Bunker.” Not only are they bringing their mega-money, but they’re bringing their mega-celebrity — and their quest for mega-privacy. (Miami Herald)

• How Dating Apps Contribute to the Demographic Crisis: The consequences of monetizing love! The dating apps are under a lot of pressure. Falling revenues, people not wanting to pay, and Gen Z seemingly uninterested have led to collapsing stocks and circling activist investors. Their only path forward is monetization – but what does that mean for the demographic crisis? (Kyla’s Newsletter)

• When the Bitcoin Scammers Came for Me: Lonely Americans are thirsty for companionship and hungry for money. (The Atlantic)

• FBI busts musician’s elaborate AI-powered $10M streaming-royalty heist: Feds say it’s the first US criminal case involving artificially inflated music streaming. (Ars Technica)

• Google Thinks Beethoven Looks Like Mr. Bean: Instead of real portraits, Google serves up AI-generated garbage. (The Honest Broker)

• DOJ: Russia Aimed Propaganda at Gamers, Minorities to Swing 2024 Election. Newly unsealed court documents reveal in unprecedented detail a campaign called the Good Old USA Project, which Russian authorities believed could impact the US election. (Wired) see also The right-wing podcasters turned Russian propaganda dupes, explained: The DOJ says Tim Pool, Dave Rubin, Benny Johnson and others were unwitting Russian stooges. (Vox)

• Dragons and Sharks on a Beach Near You: The Story of the Great Lego Spill: Nearly five million Lego pieces plunged into the sea in 1997. The pieces are still showing up — on England’s coast, in Ireland, Belgium, France and possibly at the beach near you. (New York Times)