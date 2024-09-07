10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

• How Machines Learned to Discover Drugs: The A.I. revolution is coming to a pharmacy near you. (New Yorker)

• The Rise and Fall (and Rise) of Pixar: Revisiting the studio’s early highs (one lunch led to $6B at the box office), creative struggles (stale IP, original flops) and why “Inside Out 2” could trigger a renaissance. (SatPost by Trung Phan)

• How Long Til We’re All on Ozempic? Over 100 million Americans, and possibly many more, could benefit from GLP-1 drugs. When can they expect to get them? (Asterisk)

• Signal Is More Than Encrypted Messaging. Under Meredith Whittaker, It’s Out to Prove Surveillance Capitalism Wrong: On its 10th anniversary, Signal’s president wants to remind you that the world’s most secure communications platform is a nonprofit. It’s free. It doesn’t track you or serve you ads. It pays its engineers very well. And it’s a go-to app for hundreds of millions of people. (Wired)

• The Flow State: The science of the elusive creative mindset that can improve your life: Scientists have long known the mental and creative benefits of the flow state, in which total absorption in an activity banishes anxiety. But what causes it, and how can we achieve it? (The Guardian)

• How Self-Driving Cars Get Help From Humans Hundreds of Miles Away: In places like San Francisco, Phoenix and Las Vegas, robot taxis are navigating city streets, each without a driver behind the steering wheel. Some don’t even have steering wheels:. (New York Times)

• Noah Smith: Biden did stuff, and it looks like it’s working so far: Only one President has taken actual concrete steps to address U.S. industrial weakness vis-a-vis China (Noahpinion)

• Can You Guess Which Brands Republicans and Democrats Love? Research shows that everything from your cereal to your sneakers can lean red or blue. (Wall Street Journal)

• Noam Dworman: Did You Hear the One About Hamas? The owner of New York’s Comedy Cellar says it’s still possible to laugh even in our unfunny age. (Wall Street Journal)

• The Highly Deceptive, Deeply Loved, Down-to-Earth Carol Kane: Her range is wider than her oddball roles suggest, and the actress adored by Anjelica Huston, Tina Fey and Bette Davis is more connected than you’d think. (New York Times)