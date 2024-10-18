MiB: Brian Higgins, King Street

This week, we speak with Brian Higgins, co-founder, managing partner and co-portfolio manager of King Street. Higgins focuses on handling distressed securities, real estate investments and credit. He is chair of the Management Committee, Global Investment Committee, Real Estate Investment Committee, and is a member of the Risk Committee and Operating Committee. Before co-founding King Street in 1995, he worked at First Boston in their Special Situations Fund and the Distressed Securities Group.

