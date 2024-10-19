10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Danish Blend coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

• The FBI secretly created a coin to investigate crypto pump-and-dump schemes:NexFundAI, the FBI’s Ethereum-based token, was used to investigate price manipulation in crypto markets. (The Verge)

• Are We Too Impatient to Be Intelligent? This is a massive problem in decision-making. We try to close down the solution space of any problem in order to arrive at a single right answer that is difficult to argue with. (Behavioral Scientist) see also We Are All Confident Idiots: The trouble with ignorance is that it feels so much like expertise. A leading researcher on the psychology of human wrongness sets us straight. (Pacific Standard)

• The Laws of Financial Health: Financial Health is a confoundingly simple process . (The Uncertainty of It All)

• The vast divide between Republicans and Democrats over fast food: We scoured campaign finance reports to reveal strikingly partisan preferences for various restaurants, with few more polarizing than McDonald’s. (Washington Post)

• You’re Not Paranoid. The Market Is Out to Get You. Thanks to today’s incessantly twitchy, infinitely networked markets, it has never been harder to be a disciplined and independent investor. (Wall Street Journal)

• Why Is Everything So Ugly? The mid in fake midcentury modern. (N+1)

• Psychedelic Mushrooms Are Getting Much, Much Stronger: Cultivators are turning to genetic sequencing and cellular-manipulation techniques to breed highly potent mushrooms—leaving some unprepared psychonauts in distress. (Wired)

• Can We Prevent Cancer With a Shot? Vaccines designed to prevent cancer for high-risk groups are in early human trials (Wall Street Journal)

• The Year of Snoop Dogg: Snoop has long been a lovable figure, but he’s only recently become something bigger in pop culture—perhaps the closest thing we have to a national mascot (The Ringer)

• Is Hugh Grant’s Most Convincing Character ‘Hugh Grant’? The seemingly droll, breezy star is actually sentimental about his family and utterly serious about his work, including his villainous turn in “Heretic.” (New York Times)