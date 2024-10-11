MiB: Joe Lonsdale of 8VC, Palantir, Adapar & Opto

Live from FutureProof in Huntington Beach, California, Barry Ritholtz speaks with Joe Lonsdale of 8VC. Previously, he co-founded Palantir Technologies, founded Adapar, a wealth management platform, and Opto, a private market investment platform. In this episode, Lonsdale discusses the importance of technology in various sectors, the need for innovation in defense, and the potential of AI to transform the services industry.

Lansdale was a student at Stanford when he took a gig as an intern at PayPal; that led him to working at Peter Thiel’s hedge fund, Clarium Capital. Lansdale describes the founding of Palantir, its evolution from a big data analytics company to a leader in defense, commercial, and government sectors, and how it is helping governments and corporations in diverse areas. He then discusses his involvement in other companies, including Adapar, a wealth management platform, Opto, a private market investment platform, and 8VC, a venture capital firm. He explains his vision for a more productive society and his thoughts on the importance of classical virtues and strong families.

A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

