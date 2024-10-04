MiB: Vincent Aita of Cutter Capital on the DNA of Biotech Investing

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week, we speak with Vincent Aita, Founder and CIO of Cutter Capital Management. Prior to founding Cutter Capital in November 2022, Vincent spent time as a Senior Analyst for Millennium Partners and a Portfolio Manager at Citadel. He also received a Ph.D. in molecular genetics from Columbia University.

We discuss the launch of Cutter Capital and how he managed to combine a love for genetics and business into a successful career. He explains how he learned market-neutral sector-specific investing at Millenial and Citadel. he generates idiosyncratic investments in the pharmaceutical and biotech space.

