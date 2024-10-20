10 Sunday Reads

• You Can’t Make Friends With The Rockstars: I am tired of hearing about Mark Zuckerberg’s “new look,” in part because I don’t care about it, and in part because I see it as yet another blatant — and successful — attempt to divert attention from the outright decay of the platforms he runs. (Where’s Your Ed At)

• The New York Times’ first article in 1922 about Hitler’s rise is absolutely stunning: The really extraordinary part of the article is the three paragraphs on anti-Semitism. Brown acknowledges Hitler’s vicious anti-Semitism as the core of Hitler’s appeal — and notes the terrified Jewish community was fleeing from him — but goes on to dismiss it as a play to satiate the rubes (Vox)

• Confidential Files Detail PBMs’ Backroom Negotiations—and Their Role in the Opioid Crisis: Pharmacy benefit managers are under the microscope for allegedly inflating drug prices. New reporting raises broader questions about the industry—and its role in the opioid crisis. (Barron’s)

• TikTok executives know about app’s effect on teens, lawsuit documents allege: For the first time, internal TikTok communications have been made public that show a company unconcerned with the harms the app poses for American teenagers. This is despite its own research validating many child safety concerns. The confidential material was part of a more than two-year investigation into TikTok by 14 attorneys general that led to state officials suing the company on Tuesday. The lawsuit alleges that TikTok was designed with the express intention of addicting young people to the app. The states argue the multi-billion-dollar company deceived the public about the risks. (NPR)

• An Epic Dystopia: How a near-monopoly gained control of most of the nation’s electronic medical records, to the detriment of medical practice and doctor morale. (American Prospect)

• Elon Musk is becoming a liability for his own businesses: A recent setback with the California Coastal Commission suggests the billionaire’s ego is getting in the way of his companies’ bottom line. (Fast Company) see also Elon Musk Gave Tens of Millions to Republican Causes Far Earlier Than Previously Known: The donations were to groups with ties to former Trump aide Stephen Miller and to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s presidential bid (Wall Street Journal)

• The damage caused by Hurricane Milton in maps, photos and videos: Hurricane Milton caused widespread damage across Florida with deadly tornadoes and storm surge. (Washington Post)

• Inside the Carjacking Crisis: On the street with an elite police unit as it combats a crime wave. (The Atlantic)

• Trump’s decline is too dangerous to ignore: We can see the decline in the former president’s ability to hold a train of thought, speak coherently, or demonstrate a command of the English language, to say nothing of policy. So why are Republicans and the press holding Trump to a different standard than Biden? (The Boston Globe)

• What Should a Music Magazine Be in the TikTok Era? Pitchfork Alumni Have an Idea. After the popular publication was folded into GQ, a group of them is striking out on its own. One of the first orders of business: doing away with album scores. (New York Times)