10 Thanksgiving Day Reads

My Turkey Day reads:

• 101 Simple Joys of Life We Must Not Forget: No matter what is happening in our lives, we can always find something to appreciate and be grateful for. (The Plain Simple Life)

• Meet the Italian ‘Fruit Detective’ Who Investigates Centuries-Old Paintings for Clues About Produce That Has Disappeared: From the Kitchen Table Renaissance paintings, medieval archives, cloistered orchards—how one Italian scientist is uncovering secrets that could help combat a growing agricultural crisis. (Smithsonian Magazine)

• Buffett’s Life Advice May Be More Valuable Than His Portfolio: The Oracle of Omaha’s latest letter shares his insight on how to leave behind a strong family and a lasting legacy. (Bloomberg)

• Fast food is too expensive for its core customer and not expensive enough for the customer it wants: How a communication crisis around value risks making the entire sector a limited-time offering. (Sherwood)

• Restaurants Aren’t Really Charging People For Skipping Reservations Anymore: Diners are treating restaurant reservations like dating apps, ghosting when something better comes along. (Eater)

• 18 Thanksgiving dishes Post readers make every year: Stuffed ham. New Mexico red chile sauce. A miraculous broccoli casserole. Can we come to dinner? (Washington Post)

• The Best Inventions of 2024 200 innovations changing how we live: 200 Best Inventions of 2024 (Time) see also Cutting in line? American Airlines’ new boarding tech might stop you at now over 100 airports: In an apparent effort to reduce the headaches caused by airport line cutting, American has rolled out boarding technology that alerts gate agents with an audible sound if a passenger tries to scan a ticket ahead of their assigned group. (AP)

• What is Michael Saylor Doing? How Bitcoin’s Biggest Champion is Winning. (Irrelevant Investor)

• Behind Many Powerful Women on Wall Street: A Doting ‘Househusband’ More men are staying home to facilitate the complex juggle of family life and their wives’ high-powered careers. (Wall Street Journal)

• The Fields Medal Winner Who Thought He Was a Slow Learner: Plus, paper guillotines and corner rounders, mystery dinners, and contronyms in different languages. (The Critical Thinker)