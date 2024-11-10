10 Thanksgiving Day Reads

My Turkey Day reads:
• 101 Simple Joys of Life We Must Not Forget: No matter what is happening in our lives, we can always find something to appreciate and be grateful for. (The Plain Simple Life)
• Meet the Italian ‘Fruit Detective’ Who Investigates Centuries-Old Paintings for Clues About Produce That Has Disappeared: From the Kitchen Table Renaissance paintings, medieval archives, cloistered orchards—how one Italian scientist is uncovering secrets that could help combat a growing agricultural crisis. (Smithsonian Magazine)
• Buffett’s Life Advice May Be More Valuable Than His Portfolio: The Oracle of Omaha’s latest letter shares his insight on how to leave behind a strong family and a lasting legacy. (Bloomberg)
• Fast food is too expensive for its core customer and not expensive enough for the customer it wants: How a communication crisis around value risks making the entire sector a limited-time offering. (Sherwood)
• Restaurants Aren’t Really Charging People For Skipping Reservations Anymore: Diners are treating restaurant reservations like dating apps, ghosting when something better comes along. (Eater)
• 18 Thanksgiving dishes Post readers make every year: Stuffed ham. New Mexico red chile sauce. A miraculous broccoli casserole. Can we come to dinner? (Washington Post)
• The Best Inventions of 2024 200 innovations changing how we live: 200 Best Inventions of 2024 (Time) see also Cutting in line? American Airlines’ new boarding tech might stop you at now over 100 airports: In an apparent effort to reduce the headaches caused by airport line cutting, American has rolled out boarding technology that alerts gate agents with an audible sound if a passenger tries to scan a ticket ahead of their assigned group. (AP)
• What is Michael Saylor Doing? How Bitcoin’s Biggest Champion is Winning. (Irrelevant Investor)
• Behind Many Powerful Women on Wall Street: A Doting ‘Househusband’ More men are staying home to facilitate the complex juggle of family life and their wives’ high-powered careers. (Wall Street Journal)
• The Fields Medal Winner Who Thought He Was a Slow Learner: Plus, paper guillotines and corner rounders, mystery dinners, and contronyms in different languages. (The Critical Thinker)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business this week with Michael Morris, cultural psychologist at Columbia Grad School of Business and Psychology Department. His research focuses on cultural influences on styles of cognition, communication & collaboration. He advises corporations, government agencies, NGOs, and political campaigns about culture-related issues. His new book is “Tribal: How the Cultural Instincts That Divide Us Can Help Bring Us Together.”
What it takes to be “financially successful” by generation
Source: Axios