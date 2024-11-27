MiB: Michael Morris on Tribalism

This week, we speak with Michael Morris, cultural psychologist and Chavkin-Chang Professor of Leadership at the Columbia Business School. Prior to joining Columbia, he was a tenured professor at Stanford’s Graduate School of Business and Psychology Department.

Morris has published over 200 articles in leading behavioral science journals and has received countless international awards from scholarly societies across several fields. Michael serves as a consulting editor at the Journal of International Business and at Management and Organization Review. On this episode, Barry and Michael discuss the connection between psychology and leadership, the basic tribal instincts that drive us, and his new book Tribal: How the Cultural Instincts That Divide Us Can Help Bring Us Together.

He explains how malleable tribes are — they are not written in our DNA as so many like to say, but rather, can be altered to help a company or country progress.

A list of his favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

You can stream and download our full conversation, including any podcast extras, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and Bloomberg. All of our earlier podcasts on your favorite pod hosts can be found here.

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business next week with Tony Kim, Head of Technology Investing, Fundamental Active Equity at Blackrock. Kim’s funds have beaten their benchmark over the past decade; his new AI-focused fund, the iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF, just began trading.

Published Book

Current Reading