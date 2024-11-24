10 Sunday Reads

• How Google Spent 15 Years Creating a Culture of Concealment: Trying to avoid antitrust suits, Google systematically told employees to destroy messages, avoid certain words and copy the lawyers as often as possible. (New York Times)
• America’s News Influencers: The creators and consumers in the world of news and information on social media. (Pew Research) see also 1 in 5 U.S. adults get their news from social media influencers: Across platforms, male news influencers outnumber women, and creators with explicit political orientations lean conservative. (NBC News)
• The Hidden Truth Linking the Broken Border to Your Online Shopping Cart: The incoming Trump administration promises an immigration crackdown. But for years, the on-demand economy has been fueled by unscrupulous staffing agencies exploiting migrant workers. (New York Times)
• The Neal’s Yard heist: Why luxury cheese is being targeted by black market criminals: Food-related crimes – which include smuggling, counterfeiting, and out-and-out theft – cost the global food industry between US $30 to 50 billion a year (£23-£38 billion), according to the World Trade Organisation. These range from hijackings of freight lorries delivering food to warehouses to the theft of 24 live lobsters from a storage pen in Scotland. (BBC)
• The Business-School Scandal That Just Keeps Getting Bigger: The rot runs deeper than almost anyone has guessed. (The Atlantic)
• Why the U.S. Healthcare System Is So Much Worse Than Its Peers: The United States has the worst-performing health system among all high-income countries. Even the best-performing U.S. states lag international comparators like France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Australia. To move the United States from laggard to leader will require significant — but doable — changes in its healthcare system, including closing remaining gaps in insurance coverage, limiting debilitating out-of-pocket-expenditures, and reviving its failing primary care capabilities. (Harvard Business Review)
• The Invisible Man: We see right through the unshowered soul living in a car by the beach, or by the Walmart, or by the side of the road. But he’s there, and he used to be somebody. He still is. A firsthand account of homelessness in America. (Esquire).
• How Tulsi Gabbard Became a Favorite of Russia’s State Media: President-elect Donald J. Trump’s pick to be the director of national intelligence has raised alarms among national security officials. (New York Times)
• Goodbye to all that — once again, and for the last time: Farewell reflections from an American who has now lost his country: I quit the GOP 13 years ago. That wasn’t enough. (Salon)
• Chronic Brain Trauma Is Extensive in Navy’s Elite Speedboat Crews: The pounding that sailors’ brains take from years of high-speed wave-slamming in the Special Boat Teams can cause symptoms that wreck their careers — and their lives. (New York Times)
Masters in Business interview this weekend with Corey Hoffstein, CEO/CIO Newfound Research. He is the portfolio manager of the Return Stacked ETF Suite, manging 800 million in ETF assets. Corey is an active researcher and his work has been published in the Journal of Indexing and the Journal of Alternative Investments. He is also the host of the popular quantitative investing podcast Flirting with Models.
How counties are shifting in the 2024 presidential election
Source: Washington Post
