10 Sunday Reads

• How Google Spent 15 Years Creating a Culture of Concealment: Trying to avoid antitrust suits, Google systematically told employees to destroy messages, avoid certain words and copy the lawyers as often as possible. (New York Times)

• America’s News Influencers: The creators and consumers in the world of news and information on social media. (Pew Research) see also 1 in 5 U.S. adults get their news from social media influencers: Across platforms, male news influencers outnumber women, and creators with explicit political orientations lean conservative. (NBC News)

• The Hidden Truth Linking the Broken Border to Your Online Shopping Cart: The incoming Trump administration promises an immigration crackdown. But for years, the on-demand economy has been fueled by unscrupulous staffing agencies exploiting migrant workers. (New York Times)

• The Neal’s Yard heist: Why luxury cheese is being targeted by black market criminals: Food-related crimes – which include smuggling, counterfeiting, and out-and-out theft – cost the global food industry between US $30 to 50 billion a year (£23-£38 billion), according to the World Trade Organisation. These range from hijackings of freight lorries delivering food to warehouses to the theft of 24 live lobsters from a storage pen in Scotland. (BBC)

• The Business-School Scandal That Just Keeps Getting Bigger: The rot runs deeper than almost anyone has guessed. (The Atlantic)

• Why the U.S. Healthcare System Is So Much Worse Than Its Peers: The United States has the worst-performing health system among all high-income countries. Even the best-performing U.S. states lag international comparators like France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Australia. To move the United States from laggard to leader will require significant — but doable — changes in its healthcare system, including closing remaining gaps in insurance coverage, limiting debilitating out-of-pocket-expenditures, and reviving its failing primary care capabilities. (Harvard Business Review)