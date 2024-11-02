10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Danish Blend coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

• ‘Three New York Cities’ Worth of Power: AI Is Stressing the Grid. Across the nation, utilities are worried about expanding the overburdened power grid, citing high costs and concerns about commitment from data center projects (Wall Street Journal)

• RIP John ‘Mac’ McQuown, the OG quant The father of passive investing has passed away. Pioneers sometimes get undue credit for simply being the first of many trying to reach the promised land. Even if they had never been born, their discovery would have happened around the same time anyway. Other times they become the figurehead of what was really a collective breakthrough. But if there was a true father of passive investing then it was John “Mac” McQuown. (Financial Times)

• Is an AI Bubble Ahead of Us or Behind Us? The greatest bubbles need a transformational technology and a ripe macro and monetary backdrop, and we now have both. (Bridgewater)

• This App Set Out to Fight Pesticides. After VCs Stepped In, Now It Helps Sell Them. Plantix started with the mission of making farming more environmentally friendly. So how did it end up selling the very products it wanted to fight against? (Wired)

• She’s One of Florida’s Most Lethal Python Hunters …but the Invasive Creatures Still Have a Hold on Her. Donna Kalil has plunged into canals in the dead of night, straddled two-hundred-pound serpents, and been bitten more times than she can count—all in the name of killing a thing she loves and playing a game she can’t win. (Garden & Gun)

• The Highest-Paid Dead Celebrities Of 2024. Matthew Perry joins a heavenly chorus of pop stars—including Michael Jackson, Freddie Mercury and Whitney Houston—as the greatest earners in the great beyond. (Forbes)

• Why do people still back Trump, after everything? 5 things to understand about MAGA supporters’ thinking: More recently, I have been examining toxic polarization – and ways to stop it. Many efforts to reduce people’s polarized views begin with an injunction: Listen and understand. (The Conversation)

• The 20 best art museums in America: The Post’s art critics rank their favorite museums across the country, based on their collections, exhibitions and history of public engagement. (Washington Post)

• If You Think You Can Hold a Grudge, Consider the Crow: The brainy birds carry big chips on their shoulders, scientists say. And some people who become subjects of their ire may be victims of mistaken identity. (New York Times)

• You Can’t Make Friends With The Rockstars: You cannot make friends with the rock stars…if you’re going to be a true journalist, you know, a rock journalist. First, you never get paid much, but you will get free records from the record company.

(Where’s Your Ed At?)