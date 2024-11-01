MiB: Annie Lamont, Managing Partner of Oak HC/FT

This week, we speak with Annie Lamont, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Oak HC/FT. Prior to founding Oak HC/FT in 2014, Annie spent 28 years at Oak Investment Partners, where she served as a Managing Partner and led the healthcare and fintech practices. Annie has been named to Forbes’ Midas List as well as Fortune’s Top 20 Private Equity Power Players and Modern Healthcare’s 100 Most Influential People. In addition to her spot on the Board of Trustees at Stanford University, Annie currently sits on the Board of Directors for Bloomberg. She also serves as First Lady of Connecticut.

A list of his favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available Tuesday.

You can stream and download our full conversation, including any podcast extras, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and Bloomberg. All of our earlier podcasts on your favorite pod hosts can be found here.

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business next week with

Favorite Books

CUTCUTCUTCUTCUTCUTCUTCUTCUTCUTCUTCUTCUTCUTCUTCUTCUTCUTCUTCUT

APPLE EMBED

Transcript:

The transcript from this week’s, MiB: NAME, TITLE, is below.

You can stream and download our full conversation, including any podcast extras, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and Bloomberg. All of our earlier podcasts on your favorite pod hosts can be found here.

~~~

XXXXX insert transcript here XXXXX

~~~