10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Danish Blend coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

• How Donald Trump Won Everywhere: This was the second COVID election. (The Atlantic)

• A timeline of two years of chaos at Elon Musk’s X: The company has shed a jawdropping $35 billion in value in just two years. Let that sink in. (Sherwood)

• Reinventing the world’s favorite building material: Concrete, the second-most-used material on Earth, generates about four times more CO2 emissions than planes. (Washington Post)

• The Giant Supercomputer Built to Transform an Entire Country—and Paid For by Ozempic: The world’s latest AI machine is powered by the success of two products: Nvidia’s chips and Novo Nordisk’s weight-loss drugs. (Wall Street Journal)

• Trump’s economy vs. Biden’s — in 17 charts: Biden has delivered an impressive recovery, but many voters remember lower prices under Trump. (Washington Post)

• I Saw the Future of the City in Los Angeles: The city can reduce traffic, build housing, and pull off the Olympics with one simple trick. (Slate)

• The Quantum Geometry That Exists Outside of Space and Time: A decade after the discovery of the “amplituhedron,” physicists have excavated more of the timeless geometry underlying the standard picture of how particles move. (Wired)

• We were just trying to get it to work’: The failure that started the internet: On 29 October 1969, two scientists established a connection between computers some 350 miles away and started typing a message. Halfway through, it crashed. They sat down with the BBC 55 years later. (BBC) see also ‘‘We Were Wrong’: An Oral History of WIRED’s Original Website. With HotWired, we introduced the world to the internet. Hyperlinks! Verticals! Banner ads! Cookies! Thirty years later, the hangover is real. (Wired)

• A Brief History of the Most Famous Swear Word in the World: Jesse Sheidlower on the Limberness and Literary Uses of “Fuck” (Literary Hub)

• Quincy Jones and Frank Sinatra: the audacious partnership that rocketed them to another planet Jones was behind many inflection points in American music, but it all began with a brotherhood with Ol’ Blue Eyes. (The Guardian)