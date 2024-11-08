MiB: Peter Goodman, How the World ran Out of Everything

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week, we speak with New York Times Global Economic Correspondent Peter Goodman. Prior to the New York Times, Peter began his career as a freelance writer in Southeast Asia before serving as The Washington Post’s Asia Economic Correspondent and later Shanghai Bureau Chief. He has since reported from over 36 countries, holds two Gerald Loeb awards and eight prizes from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers. He was also a Pulitzer finalist for his work covering the 2008 financial crisis.

His new book “How the World Ran Out of Everything: Inside the Global Supply Chain” discusses the events that led to up to the c0llapse of global trade during the pandemic. It was more than merely lockdowns: Globalization, Shareholder Primacy, outsourcing vital supply production to China, combined with an extreme versions of “Just in Time” inventory management were the conditions precedent to the supply chain collapse.

A list of his favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

You can stream and download our full conversation, including any podcast extras, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and Bloomberg.

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business next week with Colin Camerer, the pioneering neuroeconomist at California Institute of Technology. His field of study looks at the interface between cognitive psychology and economics. Professor Camerer was became a MacArthur Fellow (Genius grant) in 2013 for his work on risk, self-control, and strategic choice. His book “Behavioral Game Theory: Experiments in Strategic Interaction” is credited with creating a new the field within strategic theory. He is also a Distinguished Senior Fellow with the Wharton Neuroscience.

