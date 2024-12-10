10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Colombia Tolima Los Brasiles Peaberry Organic coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

Tim Cook Wants Apple to Literally Save Your Life: Much as the CEO seems awestruck by AI and his just-released Apple Intelligence, he’s more convinced that the tech giant’s health apps will define the company’s legacy. (Wired)

The AI We Deserve:: Critiques of artificial intelligence abound. Where’s the utopian vision for what it could be? (Boston Review) see also The world of tomorrow: When the future arrived, it felt… ordinary. What happened to the glamour of tomorrow? (Works in Progress)

Asleep at the Wheel in the Headlight Brightness Wars: The crusade against bright headlights has picked up speed in recent years, in large part due to a couple of Reddit nerds. Could they know what’s best for the auto industry better than the auto industry itself? (The Ringer)

The New Business of Breakups: After getting dumped (by text), a writer investigates the feverish boom in heartbreak apps, breakup coaches, and get-over-him getaways. (New Yorker)

The Great Grocery Squeeze: How a federal policy change in the 1980s created the modern food desert. (The Atlantic)

He Was One of New York’s Busiest Shoplifters. His Mother Was a Cop. Drug addiction fueled David Andino’s need to steal. Every day, he hit the same Target in Manhattan. His mother, a retired police officer, hadn’t seen him in years. (New York Times)

Why did Silicon Valley turn right? The “pounded progressive ally” thesis has limits. (Programmable Mutter)

Who can claim Aristotle? The endless battle over his legacy testifies to his great authority – and the power of his thought to make the world better. (Aeon)

The Deeper Reasons Democrats Lost: It wasn’t just that Trump got more votes. It wasn’t just that Harris had lower turnout. A deep dive into the psychological, existential, and systemic reasons Harris and Democrats didn’t win in 2024. (Elad Nehorai’s Newsletter) see also Why They Lost: The Harris-campaign leadership believes that the Democrats narrowed the gap on Trump that Biden left—but not by enough. (The Atlantic)

How B-mesons are threatening to break the Standard Model: We have very specific predictions for how particles ought to decay. When we look at B-mesons all together, something vital doesn’t add up. (Big Think)

