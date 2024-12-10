10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Colombia Tolima Los Brasiles Peaberry Organic coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

• Tim Cook Wants Apple to Literally Save Your Life: Much as the CEO seems awestruck by AI and his just-released Apple Intelligence, he’s more convinced that the tech giant’s health apps will define the company’s legacy. (Wired)

• The AI We Deserve:: Critiques of artificial intelligence abound. Where’s the utopian vision for what it could be? (Boston Review) see also The world of tomorrow: When the future arrived, it felt… ordinary. What happened to the glamour of tomorrow? (Works in Progress)

• Asleep at the Wheel in the Headlight Brightness Wars: The crusade against bright headlights has picked up speed in recent years, in large part due to a couple of Reddit nerds. Could they know what’s best for the auto industry better than the auto industry itself? (The Ringer)

• The New Business of Breakups: After getting dumped (by text), a writer investigates the feverish boom in heartbreak apps, breakup coaches, and get-over-him getaways. (New Yorker)

• The Great Grocery Squeeze: How a federal policy change in the 1980s created the modern food desert. (The Atlantic)

• He Was One of New York’s Busiest Shoplifters. His Mother Was a Cop. Drug addiction fueled David Andino’s need to steal. Every day, he hit the same Target in Manhattan. His mother, a retired police officer, hadn’t seen him in years. (New York Times)

• Why did Silicon Valley turn right? The “pounded progressive ally” thesis has limits. (Programmable Mutter)

• Who can claim Aristotle? The endless battle over his legacy testifies to his great authority – and the power of his thought to make the world better. (Aeon)

• The Deeper Reasons Democrats Lost: It wasn’t just that Trump got more votes. It wasn’t just that Harris had lower turnout. A deep dive into the psychological, existential, and systemic reasons Harris and Democrats didn’t win in 2024. (Elad Nehorai’s Newsletter) see also Why They Lost: The Harris-campaign leadership believes that the Democrats narrowed the gap on Trump that Biden left—but not by enough. (The Atlantic)

• How B-mesons are threatening to break the Standard Model: We have very specific predictions for how particles ought to decay. When we look at B-mesons all together, something vital doesn’t add up. (Big Think)