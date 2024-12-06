MiB: David Roux, BayPine, Silver Lake Partners

This week, we speak with David Roux, Executive Chairman of BayPine, a private equity firm focused on digital transformation. Previously he co-founded Silver Lake Partners and served as the chairman and co-CEO. David has also held leadership positions at Oracle, Central Point and Lotus Development. He currently serves on the boards of Bristol Seafoods and The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.

Roux credits a lot of his success to being an operator before he was an investor. He worked with Larry Ellison during his days at Lotus, Michael Dell of Dell, as well as other technology legends including his partners at Silver Lake: Glenn Hutchins, Jim Davidson, and Roger McNamee.

We discuss the tech start-up landscape, AI’s future development, and sectors of opportunity for “digital transformation capital.”

A list of his favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

