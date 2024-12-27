MiB: Toto Wolff, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(Rebroadcast) This week, we speak with Toto Wolff, Team Principal & CEO of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team. Prior to joining Mercedes, Toto spent time in the investment world, founding his own company “Marchfifteen” in 1998 and Marchsixteen in 2004.

In 2009, Toto combined his passion for racing and business by investing in the Williams F1 Team. He eventually became the team’s Executive Director, helping to lead them to their first win at the Spanish Grand Prix in eight years. Shortly after that win, Toto became the Managing Partner of the Mercedes F1 team, where he now holds a 33% stake. In his time with Mercedes, the team has won eight Formula One Constructors’ Championships and seven Drivers’ Championships.

He explains how he found his way to racing from finance. He won a few races as a driver but lacked the money and sponsorship to compete. He went to University but dropped out to launch two successful venture firms. He participated in the Initial Public Offering of HWA AG, the company behind developing and racing Mercedes cars for the DTM (German Touring Car Championship), buying up a substantial minority interest.

Eventually, he took over the role of principal and minority shareholder at Williams, where he surprised people by winning a few races despite being an underfunded team that was at the back of the grid. This eventually led to an opportunity at Mercedes, and the rest is history.

A transcript of our conversation is available here.

