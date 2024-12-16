10 Monday AM Reads

My off-to-vacation morning plane reads:

• What You Can Learn From Young Warren Buffett: A look at 10 of the legendary stockpicker’s early investments reveals his diligence, his patience—and his willingness to bet big (Wall Street Journal)

• For Tesla Owners, a Referendum Through Bumper Stickers: As Elon Musk has become a key player in President-elect Donald J. Trump’s world, Tesla owners are marking their cars to signify where they stand — for or against. (New York Times) see also The ‘Anti-Elon Tesla Club’: Musk’s politics gives some owners second thoughts. Some customers are cooling on the best-known electric vehicle brand as the billionaire CEO cultivates close ties to Trump. (Financial Times)

• A high P/E is not a stock market sell signal: Valuation is a terrible stock market timing tool. (tker.co)

• The 3 Best Inflation Hedges: Technology will help bring down the prices of certain goods (think flat-screen TVs). But the only way we are likely to experience broad-based price declines is during a terrible economy with heavy job losses. Even then it might not be as much relief as some would like. During the Great Financial Crisis the largest year-over-year deflation was -2.1%. (A Wealth of Common Sense)

• An Uncertain Future Requires Uncertain Prediction Skills : Forecasting is both art and science, linking on both rigor and luck—but you can develop a mindset that anticipates and plans ahead. (Wired)

• The Secrets of the Man Who Made Nvidia the World’s Most Valuable Company: They’re called T5T emails. They’re essential to Jensen Huang’s success. (Wall Street Journal)

• Sports gambling in the degenerate economy: Sports gambling has been legal in many other countries for a awhile now. However since 2018, 38 states (including Missouri) and the District of Columbia, have legalized sports gambling. That is a long enough time period to start to see some knock-on effects. (Abnormal Returns)

• The Most Important Conversation to Have Before You Die : Talking about your advance care directive with your loved ones will make life — and death — easier later on. (New York Times)

• Why the novel matters: We read and write fiction because it asks impossible questions, and leads us boldly into the unknown. (New Statesman)

• NASA’s Juno Mission Uncovers Heart of Jovian Moon’s Volcanic Rage: About the size of Earth’s Moon, Io is known as the most volcanically active body in our solar system. The moon is home to an estimated 400 volcanoes, which blast lava and plumes in seemingly continuous eruptions that contribute to the coating on its surface. (NASA)