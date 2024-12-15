10 Sunday Reads

Avert your eyes! My Sunday morning look at incompetency, corruption and policy failures:

• It’s Time to Break Up Big Medicine: UnitedHealth Group is not an insurer, it’s a platform. And it’s in the crosshairs as Elizabeth Warren and Josh Hawley propose breaking it apart, severing its pharmacy arm from the rest of the business. (BIG by Matt Stoller)

• Taxpayers spend 22% more per patient to support Medicare Advantage – the private alternative to Medicare that promised to cost less: Medicare Advantage was supposed to find efficiencies, but instead is costing taxpayers an extra $83 billion a year. (The Conversation) see also Fraud and Fakery at the Country’s Largest Chain of Methadone Clinics: Acadia Healthcare falsifies records at its methadone clinics and enrolls patients who aren’t addicted to opioids, a Times investigation found.. (New York Times)

• No Place for Violence: Reflecting on the Tragic Death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson: No matter how deep our grievances or how righteous our anger may feel, violence has no place in our society. The murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson is a tragedy that demands our collective condemnation. What happened in New York City was not an act of justice; it was a killing that has left a family. (Health Care Un-Covered)

• The Fraudulence of “Waste, Fraud and Abuse” History repeats itself, the first time as farce, the second as clown show. (Krugman Wonks Out)

• He Investigates the Internet’s Most Vicious Hackers—From a Secret Location: In the increasingly dangerous world of cybercrime, Brian Krebs faces threats, manipulation and the odd chess challenge. (Wall Street Journal)

• The Climate Risk to the Mortgage System: Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which backstop most U.S. mortgages, know floods and fires are a growing problem. But little action has been taken. (New York Times)

• How billionaire Charles Koch’s network won a 40-year war to curb regulation: A seismic Supreme Court ruling has ushered in a new era of diminished federal power. The next Trump administration hopes to capitalize on it. (Washington Post)

• January 6th Was a Success: Trump managed to turn his presidency’s darkest day into a political springboard. And now, he’ll seek retribution. (The Bulwark).

• The Billionaire Bully Who Wants to Turn Texas Into a Christian Theocracy: The state’s most powerful figure, Tim Dunn, isn’t an elected official. But behind the scenes, the West Texas oilman is lavishly financing what he regards as a holy war against public education, renewable energy, and non-Christians. (Texas Monthly)

• Pushed to Play: College Football Coaches Routinely Violate Rules Meant to Protect Players: Coaches routinely violate rules meant to protect injured athletes at football powerhouses. (Businessweek)