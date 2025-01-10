10 Monday AM Reads

My back-to-work morning train WFH reads:

• ‘A Day of Love’: How Trump Inverted the Violent History of Jan. 6: The president-elect and his allies have spent four years reinventing the Capitol attack — spreading conspiracy theories and weaving a tale of martyrdom to their ultimate political gain. (NYT)

• Sharing Lessons: The Stock Market Has Been One of My Life’s Enduring Interests: Indeed, I remain convinced that the best strategy is to sit patiently with a globally diversified portfolio of index funds—an approach that requires no crystal ball and very little trading. That said, on top of this know-nothing approach, I’ve layered four key ideas about the stock market. (Humble Dollar)

• The Roaring 2020s: The 2020s are already halfway over. It’s hard to believe we’re five years removed from the start of the pandemic. We’ve lived through a wild half-decade in the markets in that time. Every year in the 2020s has seen a big move. Here’s a look at the year-end returns along with intra-year drawdowns this decade: (Wealth of Common Sense)

• It’s Called a Premortem—and It’s the Most Productive Thing You’ll Do All Year: Forget about making a New Year’s resolution. Have you tried imagining your deathbed? (WSJ)

• Business leaders bow to anti-DEI activists — except at Costco: That brings us to Costco. Almost uniquely among major public companies, Costco’s board has explicitly rejected the anti-DEI backlash. (Los Angeles Times)

• The Business of History Is Booming: Books and podcasts about the past are surging in popularity, making them increasingly profitable. (Bloomberg)

• How to calm your mind with breathing, according to science: Breathwork practices and slowing our breath can alleviate stress and improve mood. (Washington Post)

• Jimmy Carter’s Hidden Legacy: Carter’s post-presidency was transformative. And while he’s well-known for his contributions to democracy, he deserves immense credit for his incredible successes with global public health. (The Garden of Forking Paths) see also Jimmy Carter Wasn’t a Liberal: The late former president paved the way for Ronald Reagan. (Politico)

• How the Democrats Lost the Working Class: The theory seemed sound: Stabilize financial markets, support the poor and promote a more secure, integrated world. But blue-collar workers were left behind. (NYT)

• How Jimmy O. Yang Became a Main Character: The actor spent years stuck in small, clichéd roles. Now, starring in Interior Chinatown, he’s figuring out who he wants to be. (The Atlantic)