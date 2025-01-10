10 Monday AM Reads

My back-to-work morning
train WFH reads:
• ‘A Day of Love’: How Trump Inverted the Violent History of Jan. 6: The president-elect and his allies have spent four years reinventing the Capitol attack — spreading conspiracy theories and weaving a tale of martyrdom to their ultimate political gain. (NYT)
• Sharing Lessons: The Stock Market Has Been One of My Life’s Enduring Interests: Indeed, I remain convinced that the best strategy is to sit patiently with a globally diversified portfolio of index funds—an approach that requires no crystal ball and very little trading. That said, on top of this know-nothing approach, I’ve layered four key ideas about the stock market. (Humble Dollar)
• The Roaring 2020s: The 2020s are already halfway over. It’s hard to believe we’re five years removed from the start of the pandemic. We’ve lived through a wild half-decade in the markets in that time. Every year in the 2020s has seen a big move. Here’s a look at the year-end returns along with intra-year drawdowns this decade: (Wealth of Common Sense)
• It’s Called a Premortem—and It’s the Most Productive Thing You’ll Do All Year: Forget about making a New Year’s resolution. Have you tried imagining your deathbed? (WSJ)
• Business leaders bow to anti-DEI activists — except at Costco: That brings us to Costco. Almost uniquely among major public companies, Costco’s board has explicitly rejected the anti-DEI backlash. (Los Angeles Times)
• The Business of History Is Booming: Books and podcasts about the past are surging in popularity, making them increasingly profitable. (Bloomberg)
• How to calm your mind with breathing, according to science: Breathwork practices and slowing our breath can alleviate stress and improve mood. (Washington Post)
• Jimmy Carter’s Hidden Legacy: Carter’s post-presidency was transformative. And while he’s well-known for his contributions to democracy, he deserves immense credit for his incredible successes with global public health. (The Garden of Forking Paths) see also Jimmy Carter Wasn’t a Liberal: The late former president paved the way for Ronald Reagan. (Politico)
• How the Democrats Lost the Working Class: The theory seemed sound: Stabilize financial markets, support the poor and promote a more secure, integrated world. But blue-collar workers were left behind. (NYT)
• How Jimmy O. Yang Became a Main Character: The actor spent years stuck in small, clichéd roles. Now, starring in Interior Chinatown, he’s figuring out who he wants to be. (The Atlantic)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Sunaina Sinha, Global Head of Private Capital Advisory at Raymond James. She was named one of the 50 Most Influential People in Private Equity for 2 years in a row by Dow Jones Private Equity News, and earned a spot as one of the Twenty Trailblazing Women in Private Equity in 2023.
Ozempic economics: How GLP-1s will disrupt the economy in 2025
Source: Washington Post
Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.